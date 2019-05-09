Ministry gives assurance to veterans

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs is committed to address concerns of all the country’s veterans .

Speaking during a sensitization exercise at Ntungamo District local Government Headquarters, Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs in charge of Veterans Hon Lt Col (rtd) Bright Rwamirama noted that government has included the resettlement to pay veterans in the policy especially those who previously retired without pay

He blamed delayed payment of some veterans on among other factors process of transfer of files from public service to ministry of Defence in which some go missing while others lack proper documentation like; letters of administration, proper bank accounts among others.

The District veteran coordinator, Mr Abel Tumwebaze underscored the need for operation wealth creation to engage veterans from sub-county level in order for them to benefit from the government programs for continuity.