Ministry explains NSSF bill

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry of gender labor and social development has called on all stakeholders to support the national Social security amendment bill 2019.

Speaking at a media dialogue, the director labor in the ministry Martin Wandera said this new law comes not only to enhance social security of all citizens but also reduce risk and improve efficiency.

Wandera said the right to social protection is for everyone but many people who were not formally employed and others in companies with less than 5 people were not benefiting.

He now says the new law will enable self-employed people to contribute to NSSF for their retirement.

The bill aims among other things to enhance the spectrum of benefits available to workers and to improve management of the National Social Security Fund