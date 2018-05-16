Ministry apologizes for delaying to release funds for treatment & management of nodding disease

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of finance has apologized for the delayed release of the approved funds for treatment and management of nodding disease.

On 14th march this year parliament approved 1.2 billion shillings to support eight districts and two regional referral hospitals for treatment and management of nodding disease but the money has not been released.

Now yesterday the matter come to the attention of parliament when the Tochi county member of parliament Peter Okot raising the matter on the floor of parliament.

In responses the finance minister David said that today the ministry of finance is to sign a warrant releasing this money