Minister Tumwebaze justifies 7 year term

By Ritah Kemigisa:

The Minister for Information and Communication Technology Frank Tumwebaze has justified parliament’s decision to approve the age limit bill provision for a seven year term from the current 5 years.

According to Tumwebaze the additional two years will help elected leaders fully deliver on their promises.

Last night Members of Parliament approved the provision for a seven year term extending their term to 2023 while that of president will have to be decided through a referendum.

Also to be increased to seven from five years, is the term for local government councils.

Tumwebaze says this will give legislators time to finish parliamentary business, for the development of Uganda.

The move implies that parliamentary elections will now be conducted in 2013