Minister tasked to explain ban on FDC rallies

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya has directed the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odong to present before parliament a statement explaining a Police ban on rallies organized by opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Ankole sub region.

The Rwizi Region Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira on Tuesday said the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth-Ochola had ordered the police Force not to allow the party to hold rallies in the area until further notice.

While presenting a matter of national importance last evening on the floor of parliament, Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye questioned the ban saying it is illegal given the multiparty system in Uganda

It is from this that the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya directed Gen. Jeje Odongo to explain the ban in a statement to the house on Tuesday next week.