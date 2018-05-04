Minister tasked to explain YAKA failure

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Members of parliament have tasked the ministry of Energy to explain why UMEME has been unable to allow loading YAKA since last weekend.

This comes at the time when several Ugandan are darkness due to technical itches in YAKA loading system.

This issue has been raised by the Kalangu West Member of Parliament Joseph Sewungu saying that this a sign of incompetence from UMEME as a company which must be sorted as early as possible

However the minister for energy Eng. Iren Muloni said that UMEME have realized this issue and a tall free line has been set aside to resolve these incident and Engineers work tirelessly to resolve this issue.