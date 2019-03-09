Minister Onek – Uganda’s open door policy should not be taken advantage of

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda is to continue being hospitable to people displaced by conflict.

The commitment was made by the minister for relief disaster preparedness and refugees Eng Hillary Onek at a high level meeting of ministers in charge of refugees in the Great Lakes Region held in Kampala.

The minister said intolerance and corruption were among some of the factors contributing to the rising displacement of people in the region calling on governments to deal with them

He however cautioned that Uganda’s open door policy should not be taken advantage of by some countries to settle their political problems by churning refugees to Uganda.