Minister Onek attacked by Mp’s over salary

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for Democratic Change has attacked the minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hilary Onek for proposing to have salaries of MP’s cut to provide relief for Bududa landslide victims.

The minister last week asked all Members of Parliament to sacrifice half of their pay for six months to raise 16 billion shillings towards the construction of houses for families affected by Bududa mud slides that claimed over 40 lives recently.

The party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda tells KFM that his ministry has often received funds to deal with such disasters so the minister’s proposal of encroaching on MP’s salary is illegal.