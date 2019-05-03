Minister Okurut calls for dialogue btn media and govt

By Ben Jumbe.

The minister for general duties in charge of SDG’s Mary Karoro Okurut has called for dialogue to solve the current tension between government and the media.

It follows a directive by Uganda Communications Commission for suspension of editors and producers of various media houses in Kampala pending investigation on alleged continued breach of broadcast minimum standards.

The minister says while government appreciates the role of the media and guarantees freedom of expression , the media equally have to operate responsibly within the law.

She however advises media houses that feel dissatisfied with UCCs move to engage with th body and ministry of ICT for a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Her remarks come at a time government is on the spot for continued suppression of the press freedom and intimidating the media.