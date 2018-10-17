Minister of Tourism defended Kanye West state house visit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Prof Ephraim Kamuntu has defended President Museveni’s visit with American artiste Kanye West

Kanye West and wife Kim Kadashian met the president at statehouse earlier this week, drawing concerns from some sections of the public who were wondering how someone on a private trip ended up at statehouse.

Now addressing journalists Prof Kamuntu said president Museveni is the country’s chief promoter and as such had every right to meet the artiste

The president recently attacked Uganda Tourism Board for failing to do its role of marketing the country.