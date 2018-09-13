Minister of lands Amongi grilled for under valuing land in Bulisa

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The parliamentary physical infrastructure has grilled the minister of lands Betty Amongi and Government chief valuer Gilbert kamundo over under valuing the oil affected persons of oil project in Bulisa district.

This committee chaired by Hon Robert ssekitoleko had leant that each acre of land was valued at 2.1 million shillings yet the owners wanted 30 million shillings per acre.

Out of 200 projected affected persons, 30 rejected the offer even after government increased the price to 3.5 million shillings, claiming that the price per acre is too low to be accepted.

The minister of lands Betty Amongiin response said that the disputed amount was approved by the government valuerand thus no error or undervaluation was made.

However, the area woman Member of Parliament Norah Bigirwa insist that valuation was done by oil companies not government