Minister Nantaba attacks gender ministry

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The state minister for Information and Communication Technology Aidah Nantaba has expressed frustration at the ministry of gender over the handling of the Youth Venture Capital Fund.

The government last year announced Shs 32bn funding for the second phase of the program.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Innovation Fund winners under the National ICT Initiative Support Programme, the minister said it was disappointing that instead of helping youth create jobs, the gender ministry used the money on labor recruitment companies.

She challenges the ministry to come out clearly and show the public how many youths have so far benefited.