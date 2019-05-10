Minister Naduli to Bobi Wine – be cautious of political figures you are associating with

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister without portfolio Al-Hajji Abdul Naduli has warned the Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine to be cautious of the key political figures he is associating with.

This comes after the people power movement lead by Bobi Wine announced that they have agreed to work with the four time presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye.

Bobi Wine also met with the ANT party leader Mugisha Muntu with whom a working agreement for change ahead of the 2021 was formally made.

Now Nadduli pokes holes in all these alignments and accuses those wanting to associate with Bobi Wine of having hidden agendas.

He says if they were genuine enough they should have formed one opposition political party.

