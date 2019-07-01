Minister Naduli cautions Basoga on voting opposition candidate MPs

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Minister without Portfolio Hajji Abdul Naduli has asked the people Busoga to deny opposition MP flag bearer’s votes if they are to see development in the area.

Naduli observed that in the previous election for the term ending 2021, people in Busoga voted overwhelmingly for the president Museveni but left out his NRM Candidates for opposition.

Naduli said this has affected the smooth running of government programs which are often failed by opposition Members of Parliament

He was speaking during the Brazilian Catholic Apostolic Youth day celebrations held in Jinja town.