By Moses Ndhaye.

The state minister for higher Education Chrysostom Muyingo has condemned people using social media to tarnish the image of the education sector.

Social media has been awash with messages attacking the Uganda National examination board for allegedly having a policy of under marking Kampala schools, in favour of the rural UPE schools.

He says people are posting unverified information to tarnish the image of the sector which must stop with immediate effect.

