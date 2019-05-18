Minister Kuteesa speaks out on relations with Rwanda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has reiterated its commitment to peaceful and friendly relations with Rwanda on the basis of respect for each other and mutual benefit.

The statement has been made by the Minister of foreign affairs Sam Kuteesa while briefing the diplomatic corps on the status of the Uganda Rwanda relations.

Kuteesa says Rwanda is a neighboring country with which Uganda shares historical, cultural, economic and social ties adding that government is convinced that the current hitches in the state of bilateral relations will be resolved

He said Uganda has and will continue addressing any issues raised by Rwanda through the diplomatic channels and not the press with government’s channels of communication open.