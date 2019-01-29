Minister Kuteesa not threatened to travel abroad

By Moses Kyeyune

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa has told parliament that he is a free man to travel anywhere in the World.

The minister has been responding to concerns by Kawempe North MP Lateef Ssebaggala, who tasked him to explain his fate in the international community.

Kutesa has been widely reported to be a wanted man, in the wake of media reports that the minister was implicated in a Shs1.9b illegal payment from a Chinese national in exchange for favourable business consideration in Uganda.

In his response, Kutesa has said that he is a free man and that a meeting of the committee on foreign affairs was rescheduled because he was travelling to Brussels.

He however made no mention of the bribe.