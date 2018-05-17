Minister Kasaija faces Land’s commission committee

By Ruth Anderah.



The Land commission’s Deputy Lead counsel John Bosco Suuza is quizzing the minister of Finance Matia Kasaija on how several properties under the management of the Departed Asian custodian Board was allocated to Lands minister Betty Amongi’s company AMOBET Investments Ltd, yet the said property had been already been re-possessed by Asians.

Kasaija has however testified that there was no certificate of re-possession in regard to plot 29 on Acacia Avenue which was applied for by Amongi’s company since the owner of the property did not attach it on his application to be registered on the Land tittle.

Here the commission shown him evidence showing that in fact the contentious property was re-possessed in 1992 by the Partel family.

2 weeks ago, an Asian national Tashak Partel accused Amongi before the Land commission of using her office as the lands minister and an official of the Departed Asian custodian Board to grab his family’s property at Acacia avenue worth 5 billion shillings .