Minister for Kampala denies plans to extend Kampala district

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister for Kampala Betty Kamya has denied any plan by government to extend Kampala district.

This followed strong criticism from the Minister without Portfolio Alhajji Abdul Nadduli and shadow minister for local governments Betty Nambooze over a reported hatched plan to extend Kampala’s boundaries

However Speaking to Journalists from her officer Kamya said there was not such plan describing such claims as mere propaganda, challenging any one with evidence to produce it

She maintained that what is being handled is the amendment of the KCCA act to provide for the concept of a Metropolitan city which is a global concept