Minister explains existence of street children

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of General duties in the office of the Prime Minister Mary Karooro Okurut has revealed factors behind continued trafficking of children from Karamoja region onto the city streets.

It comes amidst growing concerns of increasing numbers of children on the street especially from Karamoja.

Now speaking during the NRM manifesto week briefing at the office of the prime minister, Minister Karoro said there is a mafia gang from karamoja sustaining this trade.

She however says combined efforts from various ministries are underway to find a lasting solution to the problem.