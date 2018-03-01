Minister Ecweru makes appeal to donors to help Uganda set up vocational training schools

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The state minister for refugees and disaster preparedness, Musa Ecweru has urged donors to help Uganda set up vocational training schools to equip refugees and host communities with skills to improve their livelihood.

This comes as the country continues to grapple with an influx of refugees from neigbouring countries with the biggest numbers currently fleeing fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking at the handover of a Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA- led survey on social infrastructure gaps in West Nile, the minister said 75% of the population in the community are women and children who need skills to be able to earn a living.

The Japanese ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kamedahas assured Uganda and refugee communities of continued support in all programs.

Uganda is currently hosting over 1.4m refugees with majority from South Sudan.