Minister calls for the removal of the 1% agriculture tax

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister for agriculture, animal industry and fisheries Vicent Ssempijja has petitioned the finance ministry and the office of the prime minister contesting the 1% on agricultural supplies.

Government introduced this tax payable by every person who makes a gross payment for agricultural supplies in excess of Shs1m.

Delivering a key note address to celebrate the 4th international coffee day, Ssempija said the tax is having adverse effects on the farmers since traders are now putting the burden on them.

He says this was not the intention of government thus the urgent need for the tax to be revised.

Ssempija adds that much as the tax is good for revenue mobilization, a much lower or indirect tax would be much recommended so that traders and farmers can share it along the value chain.

The coffee day celebrations were held Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development the Institute (MUZARDI) under the theme, “celebrating the role of women in the coffee value chain.”