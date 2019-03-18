Minister Betty Kamya clarifies on hawkers

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister for Kampala Betty Kamya has given clarification on statements she made recently regarding hawkers in the city

The minister recently reportedly said hawkers working within confined places like taxi and bus parks are allowed to operate a statement which brought confusion amongst various stakeholders

Now clarifying her statement, Minister Kamya maintained that while vendors who are moving along streets and laying their merchandise along city streets are not allowed, those in confined places have no problem

She however cautions vendors who continue sneaking onto the streets to sell their merchandise

The minister recently suspended seven KCCA officers who reportedly tortured, destroyed merchandise and obtained money unlawfully from hawkers in the city.