Minister Amongi ready to face commission of inquiry into land matters

Lands minister Betty Amongi says she is ready to face the commission of inquiry into land matters today.

This is after president Museveni yesterday overruled cabinet and asked her to comply with the commission chairperson Justice Catherine Bamugemereire’s directive to appear for questioning.

Initially the Prime Minister DrRuhakanaRugunda first chaired the cabinet meeting which directed Amongi to ignore the witness summons to appear before the commission today and present particular documents to explain queries regarding use of money from the Land Fund.

The ministers had said that Amongi cannot disclose government’s confidential documents on land issues.

However, when the president entered the meeting later, he overruled his cabinet and said it was oaky for Amongi to appear before the commission of inquiry.

Justice Catherine Bamugemeire yesterday threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the minister if she failed to appear before the commission this morning.

Amongi is also expected to explain how she acquired the land located on plot 29 Acacia Avenue Kololo that allegedly belonged to departed Asians.