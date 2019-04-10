Minister asks government to Increase funding to ICT innovation hub

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of ICT Frank Tumwebaze has asked government to increase its allocation to the ICT innovation hub.

Government allocated 13 bn shillings to support innovations in the country.

However speaking at the inauguration of the National Expert Taskforce for the 4th Industrial Revolution, Minister Tumwebaze asked president Museveni to support increase of this budget to atleast 30 bn shillings.

In response, the president expressed support for the proposal of increased funding to the ICT fund