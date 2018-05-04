Minister Amongi pinned for stealing Asian land

By Ruth Anderah.

The Minister for Lands Betty Amongi has been pinned before the Land probe for grabbing property belonging to departed Asian valued at shs 5 billion.

TashakPartel filed his complaint beforethe Land probe and today he testified that before the expulsion of Indian nationals, his grandparents were the registered proprietors of plot 29 on Acacia avenue which was later entrusted to the Departed Asian custodian board .

He said upon his family’s return in 1995, his mother MandakiniManubaiPartel re-possessed the said property and having appointed him as care -taker of the property , he decided to rent it out to a telecom company -Midcom Ltd.

In December 2017, Partelsays he received a letter from a company called AMOBET investments Ltd asking his Asian family to vacate the property as it had been reverted back to government.

He says a thorough check -up at the registrar of companies revealed that minister Amongi owns 66% of AMOBET company and the remaining 44% belongs to a one Cate Odongo.