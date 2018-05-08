Minister Amongi finally appears before the commission of inquiry into land matters

Lands minister Betty Amongi has appeared before the commission of inquiry into land matters to throw more light on issues pertaining land fund.

This follows yesterday’s final criminal summons issued by the commission chair chairperson Justice Catherine Bamugemeire after the minister failed to honor the earlier ones.

Justice Bamugemeriere opened the session by explaining why the minister was summed to the commission.

Earlier Amongi met with the commission’s investigators and recorded a statement on allegations that she allegedly grabbed land belonging to the departed Asians.

The property in question which is on plot 29 Acacia Avenue Kololo in Kampala valued at approximately 5 billion shillings.

She has explained her role as a minister to the commission.