Minister Abdul Nadduli – Opposition behind kidnaps

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Minister without Portfolio Alhajji Abdul Nadduli The opposition has accused the opposition to of behind the the recent kidnaps and murders in the city.

The Minister claims these are working with foreign powers.

Addressing journalists in kampala Minister Nadduli claimed that they have formed a group called Popular Striking Force based in Bwaise which is executing these missions.

He says all this is aimed at discrediting the government however calling on members of the public to remain vigilant, and authorities to swing in action and stop this