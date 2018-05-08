Mining policy approved

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government is committed to streaming operations and developments in the mining and mineral’s sector

This follows recent concerns raised over the increase sandmining in wakiso and mpigi districts said to be contributing to serious environment degradation

Now addressing journalists at Media Center in Kampala, ICT minister Frank Tumwebaze said Cabinet yesterday approved the mining and mineral policy 2018 for the country.

He said the policy will among other things provide for penalties and punishments for those involved in illegal mining

He says it is also to link the mining sub sector to other sectors of the economy and also widen the scope of the definition of minerals to include sand, granite stones and malam among others