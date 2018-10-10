Middle income status still achievable

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government is optimistic the country will achieve its middle income status target by 2020 despite some challenges.

It comes at a time many economist are expressing skepticism about realization of this target.

Speaking on the sideline of Independence Day celebrations, the minister for finance Matia Kasaijja said that government is still hopeful that this target will be achieved as planned.

He said that some of the challenges threatening this target are rapid population growth and ineffective implementation of government projects.