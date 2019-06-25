Metroplex shopping Mall Naalya sold

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Metroplex Shopping Mall in Naalya has been sold off to Gateway Delta, a company based in Mauritius for redevelopment.

This has been confirmed by Knight Frank Uganda which used to market and manage the mall.

Addressing journalists, the Head of Retail at Knight Frank Marc Du Toit said the mall whose redevelopment is to commence soon will reopen in 2020 as a hypermarket store hosting diverse leisure, entertainment and fashion stores among others, something that will change the retail landscape of Naalya, Kiwatule, Namugongo and Kampala at large.

On his part, The CEO and co-founder Gateway Delta, Greg Pearson says over shs 74 billion has been earmarked to commence the redevelopment process.

Pearson adds that the face of the new mall will create more than 2000 jobs for Ugandans both directly and indirectly during and after its construction.