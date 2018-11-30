Men who defile girls deserve life imprisonment

By Damali mukhaye.

Children rights defenders have called for the stregent measures, to the tune of life imprisonment to men who defile young girls

The commission youth and children affairs at ministry of gender Mondo kyateka,the country has enough laws to protect children from early marriage, genital mutilation, among other evils.

He says that what is lacking is the strategies of how to implement the laws to end the evils among the children in the communities asserting that those who defile girls should be given life imprisonment as the punishment.

He also says that the cultural leaders should also he brought on board since some evils committed on girls like female genital mutilation are perpetuated by cultural norms.