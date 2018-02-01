Medical report shows Radio succumbed to post- surgery complications

A medical report from Case Hospital where popular musician Moses Ssekibogo commonly known as Mowzey Radio died this morning shows that he succumbed to post- surgery complications.

Addressing journalists at the hospital this morning, the Director in Charge In-patients Dr Miriam Apiyo said Radio underwent a successful brain surgery on January 24.

Apiyo said he was later put on life support machine where he had been progressively responding to treatment.

She said his condition worsened on Saturday and has been deteriorating until he breathed his last today.

According to a tentative funeral program, a night vigil shall be held at his home in Makindye and tomorrow his body will be taken to the National Theatre for public viewing.

His body has now been taken to the city mortuary for a postmortem.

Radio has died at the age of 34 and will be remembered as someone who left a mark in Uganda’s music industry at a very early age.

The Uganda National Performing Arts Association has described the death of Moses Ssekibogo commonly known as Mowsey Radio as a shock and a huge blow to the music industry.

We spoke to Andrew Benon Kibuuka the president of the artists association.

Earlier, music promoter Balaam Barugahara told journalists that a committee comprising a team of artists and family members has been set up to handle funeral arrangements.