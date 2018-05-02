Medical interns strike again

By Moses Ndhaye

Medical interns across the country have vowed not to return to work until government clears their allowance arrears for the last two months.

The strike which started at midnight on Friday, is likely to slow down clinical services at their training hospitals.

The interns, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists at different government hospitals offer services in understaffed health facilities as part of their training.

However, Dr Robert Lubega, the interns’ president says some of their colleagues like those at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital have not received any allowance since December last year despite several engagements with the concerned parties.

The interns have on several occasions laid down their tools over delayed allowances, which the Health ministry blames on inadequate allocation of funds and the rising number of medical interns every year.

Health Minister Jane Aceng says they have communicated to the interns that there was delay in release of funds, assuring them that as soon as it comes they will be paid.