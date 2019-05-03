Media freedom attacked due to weak UJA – Lukwago

By Damali Mukhaye.

As Journalists join the world to celebrate press freedom day today, The Lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago has faulted the government on the hostile environment journalist are operating in.

Speaking to KFM Lukwago who is a renowned lawyer says that the laws that are supposed to safeguard the rights of journalist are being violated by the government agencies which have rather barred journalists from reporting certain news.

He says that the leadership of journalist under their umbrella body Uganda journalist association is still week to stand against since the leaders who were elected are not yet strong enough to deal with those challenges.

He says that unless UJA is streamlined, and have leaders move from just issuing press statements to action, nothing will change.

