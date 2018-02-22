Media challenged to speak out more boldly on impunity and corruption

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The media is challenged to speak out more boldly on the impunity and corruption that has ravaged Uganda in the recent past.

The call is made by the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Center and veteran journalist Ofwono Opondo.

Addressing journalists at a workshop on construction infrastructure transparency by Cost Uganda, Opondo said journalists can do more in putting leaders to task to explain issues through investigative stories.

He has asked media owners and managers to strengthen their investigative desks by building the capacity of journalists to be able to ask the tough questions.

Opondo says some government construction projects are failing because the media has not highlighted the duplication of roles by some agencies and departments created for the purpose of syphoning money.

He however, expresses hope that with the merging of these entities, cases of financial loss will be minimized.