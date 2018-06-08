Meat stakeholders asked to uplift standards

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Uganda national bureau of standards has asked stake holders in meat industry to improve quality to match international standards.

Speaking at the National Stakeholders Meeting for players in the meat value chain yesterday the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Deputy Executive Director in charge of Compliance, John Paul Musimami, that meat industry is still faced with poor infrastructure in addition to poor practices that do not conform to standards.

He said that Uganda recently faced a number of challenges including the alleged use of agrochemicals to preserve meat and insecticides to chase away flies as well as listeria outbreak.

He has now asked all stakeholders in the meat value chain to improve their operations to safeguard the population from risks associated with consumption of unsafe meat and meat products.