Mbale school closed after pupil died from electrocution

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Authorities in Mbale District have closed Little Angles Nursery and Primary School in Nabuyonga Ward, Northern Division following the death of one of its pupils, who was allegedly electrocuted.

It is reported that the deceased identified as Aptoni Wamimbi in primary four was electrocuted on Sunday night at around 7pm after he stepped on naked electric wires in the bathroom at the school, shortly after bathing.

Paul Batanda, the Town Clerk, Mbale Municipal Council says two other pupils who were in the same bathroom at the time were injured and admitted at Life Care Medical centre in Namakwekwe, Mbale municipality.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Robert Tukei says Adam Namonyo, the director of the school and headteacher Joel Situma who are currently on run are to be charged with causing death by neglect.

The school located in Kisenyi cell, one kilometer off Mbale-Soroti highway, has a population of 300 pupils and about 200 are in boarding section.