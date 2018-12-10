Matembe Human Rights will never be achieved if there is no separation of power

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Miria Matembe has expressed fear that Human Rights in Uganda will never be achieved if there is no separation of power.

Matembe argues that unless the executive stops interfering with activities of other arms of government like the Judiciary and the Legislature, violations of human rights will continue and the perpetrators will go unpunished.

She cites an example of the report carried out by the parliament’s Human Rights committee which was allegedly watered down by the executive and yet victims especially women are up today still leaving in pain and need financial help.

Matembe now says it is the responsibility of Ugandans to fight for the themselves to have the right Human rights they desire.