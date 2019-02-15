Masaka NIRA Office Stuck With Over10, 000 Unclaimed National IDs

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) are stuck with more than 10,000 uncollected National Identity cards in Masaka District.

This has been pronounced by Masaka NIRA Office communications officer, Joseph Kintumba, during the flagging off of a registration exercise on sub county level in Masaka district on Thursday, at the RDC’s office.

He says that over 10,234 IDS have not been collected by their owners despite repeated calls to their owners to pick up their IDS.

He says that some people have had excuses like services being far from their places of residence since they had to pick cards from the electoral commission offices where NIRA is also housed but this time the cards are going to be extended to registration centers at the sub county headquarters.

He says that they are working closely with education authorities in the district to ensure that all students that were registered can get their cards.

Masaka Resident District Commissioner ,Herman Ssentongo, says that he is investigating allegations that some people that have been hired to register people are not residents of the areas they have been posted to work which he says is not allowed.

He however warned enrollment officers against soliciting for bribes from people to be registered because the exercise is free of charge.

Locals have welcomed the move to conduct free mass registration exercise saying that it will help much since many people were left out in the first phase.

The exercise that will take a period of three months will involve issuance of cards and registering of people.