Martyrs’ Day Novena prayers kick off today

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Martyrs’ Novena prayers have kicked off and will run until June 2nd ahead of the Martyrs’ day celebration slated for the following day.

Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama who is to preside over this year’s martyrs’ day catholic mass at Namugungo says there will be daily Novena prayers at parishes across the country until June 3rd.

According to Gulu Archidiocese who are the organisers of the this annual event, over 4 million pilgrims from Uganda and different parts of the globe are expected to attend this years event .

The commemoration of martyrs day will this year be held under the theme, “Obey God Always and Everywhere”

Over 300 Catholic pilgrims from Gulu Archdiocese are currently trekking to Namugongo.