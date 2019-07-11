Marriage and divorce bill collapses again

By Moses Kyeyune

Debate on the marriage and divorce bill has once again collapsed, with the government asking for more time.

Ten years since it was tabled, the bill has always suffered different hiccups, ranging from prolonged consultations to lack of quorum.

The bill’s main objective is to regulate the marriage institution and also set guidelines for divorce.

The deputy attorney general Mwesigwa Rukutana said that he feels shy to stand before parliament on the bill.

Meanwhile, Lira Woman MP Joy Atim Ongom challenged the government to drop the bill if they have no interest in it.