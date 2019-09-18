Mao threatens to sue EC

By Prossy Kisakye.

The opposition Democratic Party has threatened to go to court to challenge the demarcation of constituencies arguing that it violates the principal of population quarter.

The party president Norbert Mao says that the idea of counties being the basis of constituencies is no longer reasonable.

He added that the system has been abused to favor the ruling party by ensuring few constituencies where the ruling party is weak and many constituencies where the ruling party is strong.

Mao cites an example of Kampala an opposition stronghold has very few constituencies relative to the population saying that the definition of a population quota stated in the constitution is warped and is in any case not being followed in practice