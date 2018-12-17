Mao speaks out on Bobi Wine’s cancelled show

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Democratic party President Nobert Mao has called for joint plan from the opposition if they are to form a formidable force that will fight for freedom in the country.

His call comes at a time police blocked and banned musical shows by the musician turned politician Bobi Wine who also the Kyadondo East MP, the latest being his cancelled musical show in Jinja where his hotel was also raided.

Now Mao the act by police is unacceptable.

He says the opposition needs to unit and organize themselves and stop the infighting if they are to overcome such blocks in their struggle.

Related Stories……..

Bobi Wine vows not to give up the struggle