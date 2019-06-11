Mao pokes holes in state of nation address

By Prossy Kisakye.

The Democratic Party has poked holes in the State of the Nation Address presented by President Museveni last Thursday.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala party president Norbert Mao says Ugandans were eager to hear about plans for peaceful transition of power and security in the country, but these were not addressed.

Mao added that Uganda still suffers from low expectation syndrome, because leaders never deliver on their promises

He says focus should have rather been on the plans for the key sectors of Education, Health and agriculture.