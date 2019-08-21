Mao asks gov’t to strengthen road traffic regulations

By Prossy Kisakye.

Democratic Party president Nobert Mao has asked government to strengthen traffic regulations to avoid rampant accidents that have continued to claim lives in different parts of the country.

His remarks follows the recent motor accident that claimed over 30 people over the weekend in two separate accidents. One of the accidents was a head-on collision between a YY Coaches bus and a taxi on Tirinyi road, while in Rubirizi district a fuel tanker veered off the road crashing into three other vehicles and buildings before exploding.

Mao said that traffic police should be well facilitated to implement all regulations aimed at combating road carnage and ensuring safety of road users.

He added that there must be regular inspection on vehicles especially for those plying long distances.