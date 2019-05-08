Mao advises Mutabazi not be influenced

By Prossy Kisakye.

The Democratic Party has asked the executive director of the Uganda Communication Commission to follow the law while executing his duties.

UCC recently issued a directing ordering media houses to suspend some journalists accusing them for failure to follow broadcasting guidelines in coverage of a People Power Movement news story.

DP president Nobert Mao condemned the directive, advising the commission to maintain its independence while deciding on important matters.

Yesterday UCC agreed with media bosses to let the named journalists step aside for 30 days as investigations get underway.

