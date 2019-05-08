Mandatory Drug testing law welcomed

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Some of the ruling NRM party have welcomed the latest cabinet resolution to have political leaders tested for drugs before nomination for political office.

The draft amendment to electoral laws requires political candidates from Local Council to President to take urine/blood tests for illegal drugs as a condition for appearing on the ballot.

Now speaking to kfm, the deputy secretary general NRM party Richard Todwong the move is good and will help to restore sanity among politicians.

He adds that the law does not seek to target the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine as many had perceived but rather all politicians.