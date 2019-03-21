Manager Jeff Kiwa – 1 billion for the Sheebah / Cindy battle

Sheebah Karungi’s manager Jeff Kiwa has assured Cindy Sanyu, that if there is no money, amounting to Shs 1 billion, then there will be no battle between her and Queen Sheebah.

This has stemmed from a current cat fight going on between the two artistes over who is better musically.

Yesterday, Jeff went on his Instagram account named Born So Lucky, posted a video of Sheebah in the studio recording a song and captioned it “No Billion, No Battle”.

The exchange between the two artistes has been going on for some time. Sheebah recently said she cannot have a music battle with Cindy as she is a feminist who will not take part in such an event. However, in the interview on Spark TV’s Livewire show, Sheebah remarked that Cindy has not built herself a house despite spending so many years in the music industry, compared to Sheebah who has done so. Cindy clapped back by saying that Sheebah and many other female artistes signed to record labels, are dummies who have no say on the kind of music they release.

“We are not at the same level. Sheebah is a great artiste, she is very entertaining. She just needs a little more practice and then we can have a battle which is fair because it wouldn’t be fair to put me on a stage with Sheebah right now,” Cindy said during UBC TV’s Horizon Vibe show.

Jeff Kiwa has been Sheebah Karungi’s manager ever since her break out song titled Ice Cream. The two have come a long way and he has seen Sheebah rise to the top. She has also staged two major concerts at Hotel Africana.