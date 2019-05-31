Man wants Kabaka evicted from his land

By Ruth Anderah.

A man has petitioned High Court Land Division, seeking orders evicting the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II from his land.

In the documents filed before Court, Ssalongo Francis Kiwanuka says Kabaka is occupying his land comprised on Block 261, Plot 9,Kyadondo in Makindye which he claims he has been quietly occupying since 1978.

He contends that he inherited the above land from his father Francis Kibirango who is also acquired the same piece of land as a gift from one of the Buganda kingdom royals, Evirini Kulabako Namasole.

Kiwanuka added that he carried out several activities on the land including owning kiosk which he rented out and that he earned about Shs 25m per annum until in 2017 when KCCA demolished some.

The petitioner wants the court to order the Kabaka to vacate his land and compensate him for the losses that he has incurred ever since he denied him entry into his land and Court to declare Kabaka as a trespasser.